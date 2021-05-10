James (ankle) is expected to play Tuesday against the Knicks after being a full participant at Monday's practice, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 36-year-old has been able to do on-court work the past couple days with no issues, setting the stage for him to return Tuesday from the four-game absence. The Lakers currently trail the Trail Blazers by one game for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, and James figures to do everything he can to help avoid the play-in tournament that will decide the conference's final two playoff teams.