James received a 4-to-6-week projected timeline for his return after suffering a right high-ankle sprain in the Lakers' March 20 loss to the Hawks, Shams Charania of Stadium reports.

The Lakers had already been listing James as out indefinitely with the expectation that he would be sidelined for several weeks, but Charania's report provides a clearer range for when fantasy managers may expect to see the superstar back in the lineup. Even if James' recovery trends closer to the short end of that timeline, he likely won't be available to play until mid-to-late April. The Lakers' main goal is likely ensuring that both James and Anthony Davis (calf) are back to 100 percent before the end of the regular season ends May 16, so the team is incentivized to proceed slowly with their respective recoveries. While James is out, look for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder to take on most of the usage on offense.