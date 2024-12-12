James (foot) is considered unlikely to play in Friday's game versus the TImberwolves, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
James is expected to miss his second straight contest Friday due to left foot soreness. If the superstar forward is ultimately ruled out against Minnesota, Max Christie could draw another start.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Excused from Wednesday's practice•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Downgraded to doubtful Sunday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Upgraded to probable•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Triple-double in OT loss•