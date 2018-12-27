Lakers' LeBron James: Likely to miss several games
James (groin) is expected to miss several games, Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports.
James has already been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Kings, and the Lakers are officially listing him as "day-to-day" heading into a weekend that features games Friday (vs. LAC) and Sunday (vs. SAC). However, the Lakers are expected to exercise caution with James, who has never dealt with a major muscular injury. An MRI on Wednesday cleared James of any serious damage, but Windhorst and Wojnarowski report that his strained left groin is still considered "significant." For now, James should be considered questionable for Friday's game, but it seems quite likely that he'll end up missing at least a few contests.
