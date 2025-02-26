James (foot) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

James will likely suit up Thursday for the Lakers against the Timberwolves despite continuing to deal with soreness in his left foot. The superstar forward is coming off an impressive performance in Tuesday's win against the Mavericks, recording a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds.