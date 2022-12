James is probable for Friday's game against Charlotte due to left ankle soreness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James has dealt with lingering ankle pain that has held him from playing both legs of the Lakers' previous two back-to-back sets. Considering Friday's match is not a back-to-back, James should be expected to play and receive his typical workload. James has averaged 32.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 10.0 assists in his last two contests with Anthony Davis (foot) sidelined.