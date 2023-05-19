James (foot) is probable for Saturday's Game 3 against Denver, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Despite twisting his left ankle in Game 2, James is still being listed as probable with right foot soreness that has bothered him all playoffs. However, the superstar forward is expected to play in Game 3. James tallied 22 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 40 minutes Thursday.