James is probable for Friday's Game 6 versus the Warriors due to right foot soreness, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James continues to receive probable designations due to foot soreness but has yet to miss a playoff game due to the issue. Through 11 games this postseason, James has averaged 22.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists across 36.8 minutes. Although James' scoring is down from his regular-season average (28.9), James has scored 25 and 27 points in his last two appearances on 21.0 field goals per game.