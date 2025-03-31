James is probable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to a left groin strain.
James has appeared in five straight contests while dealing with a left groin strain, a trend that will likely continue Monday. In those five games, James has seen a slight dip in offensive production, averaging 19.2 points, 7.6 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 36.6 minutes per contest.
