Lakers' LeBron James: Likely to play Sunday
James is probable for Sunday's game against Dallas due to a sore groin, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
The veteran has been off and on the injury report now for the past few weeks but has only missed one game. James' designation on the injury report is likely just a precaution taken by the Lakers and barring any major setbacks, the Ohio native will play Sunday against Dallas.
