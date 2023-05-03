James (right foot soreness) is probable for Thursday's Game 2 versus the Warriors, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
James has landed a probable designation leading up to every playoff game thus far and is once again on the injury report ahead of Thursday's Game 2 action. Despite this, James has managed to handle a full workload in every contest, averaging 22.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 blocks over 37.6 minutes per game in the playoffs.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in Game 1 win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Handed another probable tag•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Scores 22 in series-clinching win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Good to go Friday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Listed as probable for Game 6•