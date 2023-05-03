James (right foot soreness) is probable for Thursday's Game 2 versus the Warriors, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James has landed a probable designation leading up to every playoff game thus far and is once again on the injury report ahead of Thursday's Game 2 action. Despite this, James has managed to handle a full workload in every contest, averaging 22.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 blocks over 37.6 minutes per game in the playoffs.