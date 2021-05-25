James (ankle) is listed as probable for Game 2 against Phoenix on Tuesday.

James continues to show up on the injury report due to a lingering right ankle sprain, but it would be a big surprise if he didn't play Tuesday. The 36-year-old had a fairly mild 18-point performance in the Game 1 loss, so, assuming he plays, he could come out aggressive in Game 2 to help the team try to avoid falling in an 0-2 series hole. It's also worth noting that there's no mention of his shoulder in the injury report after he took a hard fall in the fourth quarter of Game 1.