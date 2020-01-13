Lakers' LeBron James: Likely to return Monday
James (illness) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Cleveland.
James should return after missing just one-game with flu-like symptoms after having played with them for much of the week. The 35-year-old is averaging 24 points and 9.8 rebounds over the eight games since his last day off Dec. 22.
