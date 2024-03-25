James is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy.

James appears on track to sit the front half of the Lakers' upcoming back-to-back set, though he'll most likely play Wednesday versus the Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis (Achilles) is listed as probable, so the Lakers should have at least one of their two superstars available against Milwaukee. D'Angelo Russell is also off the injury after missing Sunday's 150-145 win over the Pacers with a non-COVID-19 illness, so he, Davis, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura will likely be counted on to absorb most of James' vacated usage.