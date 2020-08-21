James notched 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Thursday's 111-88 Game 2 win over the Blazers.

James struggled with his shot in Game 2, but the main reason why he logged limited minutes was the fact that the Lakers wanted to rest him as much as he could -- the veteran playmaker has been dealing with a groin problem and the coaching staff probably felt it wasn't necessary to have James out there with the Lakers cruising towards a 23-point win. Look for LeBron to log his usual playing time ahead of Saturday's Game 3.