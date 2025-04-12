James finished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 140-109 win over the Rockets.

James logged one of his lowest minutes totals of the season, though that was mainly due to the blowout nature of the game, as the Lakers have locked up a playoff berth and will need James at his best to make a deep playoff run. James' numbers in recent weeks haven't been very impressive, though, though that can be explained by the high usage rate of Luka Doncic and the rise of Austin Reaves as a reliable offensive weapon. James is averaging 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.