James (calf) has been tabbed a game-time call for Thursday's game against the Thunder, head coach Darvin Ham told Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

James was listed as questionable earlier Thursday, and Ham suggested he'll wait until closer to tip-off to determine his status. James has been playing regularly despite dealing with an injury, and unless he suffers a setback, he should be able to suit up. James is averaging 21.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game over his last five appearances.