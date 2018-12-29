Lakers' LeBron James: Listed as out Sunday

James (groin) is listed as out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Kings, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

LeBron is expected to miss a third consecutive contest with his strained left groin. With Rajon Rondo (finger) also sidelined, the young trio of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma should continue running the show in Los Angeles.

