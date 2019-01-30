Lakers' LeBron James: Listed as out vs. Clippers
Updating a previous report, James (groin) is listed as out for Thursday against the Clippers, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
While it looks as though James will miss at least one more game, coach Luke Walton indicated that his status "could change" between now and Thursday evening. James went through a full practice Wednesday for the second time in three days, and Walton said the Lakers will have a contingency plan in place should James deem himself ready to play Thursday night. Given that this is the longest injury absence of James' career, it's difficult to assess the situation, but as of Wednesday afternoon it seems more likely James would play Saturday against Golden State than Thursday.
