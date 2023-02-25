James (foot) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James is dealing with soreness in his left foot, but the fact that he's been listed as probable suggests he shouldn't have problems featuring Sunday against Luka Doncic and the Mavs. James has been nothing short of excellent in recent weeks, averaging 25.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game across five February appearances.