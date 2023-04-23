James (foot) is listed as probable for Monday's Game 4 against Memphis.

James, Anthony Davis (foot) and Dennis Schroder (foot) all continue to be listed as probable, but they've all suited up for each postseason game and will likely do so again Monday. Across the first three matchups of the opening-round series, James has averaged 24.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in 36.3 minutes per game.