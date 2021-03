James (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Harrison Faigen of SilverScreenAndRole.com reports.

James continues to be listed as probable due to soreness in his left ankle, but it hasn't hampered him on the court as he went for a triple-double across 30 minutes in Monday's win over Golden State. The 36-year-old should take on his usual workload on the second end of a back-to-back.