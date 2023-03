James (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After a 13-game absence, James returned to action Sunday and tallied 19 points (6-11 FG), eight rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes off the bench. With the Lakers fighting for a playoff spot, it would be surprising to see James take a seat unless his foot injury took a turn for the worse, but his official availability will likely come down to a game-time decision.