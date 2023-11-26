James is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers due to a left calf contusion, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James has missed only one game this season, a Nov. 12 win over Portland, but he's been a regular on the injury report with a calf issue. Over his last six games, James has averaged 27.5 points, 8.5 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.3 minutes per game.