James (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

After missing just one of the Lakers' first 24 contests, James has now sat out two of the last five, though both of those absences came during the second half of back-to-back sets. Given Saturday's contest isn't part of a back-to-back set, it would appear James has a good chance to clear his injury designation like he's done so many times this season, but fantasy managers will likely have to wait until closer to the 8 p.m. ET tipoff for confirmation.