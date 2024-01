James is questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Despite battling an ongoing ankle issue, James played in both halves of the Lakers' recent back-to-back set and saw 37 and 36 minutes, respectively, in those contests. Anthony Davis (Achilles/hip) is also questionable, so as usual, fantasy managers will likely have to wait until pregame warmups to have clarity on both superstars' availability.