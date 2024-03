James (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNetreports.

James carrying questionable tags is par for the course, so fantasy managers won't get much clarity here. He seemed fine Friday against the Pacers, finishing with 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes.