James (foot) is listed as probable for Game 6 versus the Grizzlies on Friday according to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Probable tags for James are nothing to be alarmed about. James is coming off a muted effort in Game 5, scoring just 15 points on 5-of-17 shooting. In addition to James, Anthony Davis (foot) and Dennis Schroder (Achilles) are also carrying probable tags.