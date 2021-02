James (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game versus Washington, Harrison Faigen of SB Nation reports.

James is once again on the injury report with a left ankle sprain, but as has been the case all season, the four-time-MVP is expected to be in the lineup as the Lakers attempt to snap a two-game skid. James is coming off of a 19-point, nine-rebound, nine-assist game against Miami on Saturday, but he shot just 7-of-21 from the field and committed five turnovers in the 96-94 loss.