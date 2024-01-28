James is questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to a left ankle injury, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James has been a mainstay on the Lakers' injury report throughout the season, so it comes as no surprise to see him listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game, especially with him playing 48 minutes in Saturday's OT win over the Warriors. If he is unable to go, Taurean Prince and Rui Hachimura could be in line for extended minutes.