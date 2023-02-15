James (left ankle) has been listed questionable for Wednesday against the Pelicans according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

The questionable tag isn't surprising because that's how the Lakers operate with their injury reports, but Brad Turner reported Monday that James was eyeing a return against the Pelicans. For that reason, it's safe to say he's closer to probable despite his current designation. If James does play, that would be bad news for the fantasy value of Dennis Schroder, Troy Brown Jr. and Lonnie Walker.