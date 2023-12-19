James compiled 25 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Monday's 114-109 loss to the Knicks.

James showed no ill effects from his lingering calf injury as he added another triple-double to his career totals. Monday marked his second triple-double of the season while spurring a late rally that ultimately fell short. James and Anthony Davis didn't receive much support from their teammates in the loss, as the rest of the team shot only 33 percent from the floor.