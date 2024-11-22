James accumulated 31 points (12-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block over 37 minutes during Thursday's 119-118 loss to the Magic.

James did most of his damage in the final stanza as the team tried to climb back into the game. James ended a few assists short of his sixth triple-double of the season. James and Anthony Davis are enjoying one of the most productive starts ever as teammates, and with renewed production from their supporting cast, the team's outlook is bright.