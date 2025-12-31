James supplied 17 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 128-106 loss to the Pistons.

James eventually spent the rest of his birthday on the bench once the game was out of hand, capping his third-lowest total of the month in the loss. While James became the 12th player in NBA history to appear in an NBA game at age 41 or older, the milestone was diluted by another loss for the Lakers, who have lost four of their last five games.