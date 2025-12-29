James posted 24 points (11-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 125-101 win over the Kings.

The Lakers looked sharper against the Kings, and James has done his best to account for Austin Reaves' absences with serviceable numbers. He returned to 20-point territory after a down game against the Rockets and is definitely embracing his adjusted role as a ball distributor. He's logged double-digit assists three times this season, which has accounted for two of his three double-doubles.