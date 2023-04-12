James racked up 30 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 45 minutes during Tuesday's 108-102 overtime play-in game victory over Minnesota.

James played to the point of exhaustion Tuesday, helping lift his team to a narrow victory in front of a vocal home crowd. While the production was as expected, James did appear to be laboring at times, something to keep an eye on should their first-round series against the Grizzlies extend to six or seven games.