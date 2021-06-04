James totaled 29 points (11-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocked shots over 41 minutes in Thursday's Game 6 playoff loss to Phoenix.

James was more assertive as a scorer in the contest than he had previously been in the series, taking 26 shots and finishing with his highest point total since March 18. However, he has outshined by Devin Booker -- who scored 47 points -- and couldn't carry Los Angeles on his own following the exit of fellow superstar Anthony Davis (groin) early in the first quarter. James finished the series with per-game averages of 23.3 points, 8.0 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals, but those numbers weren't enough to help him dodge the first first-round playoff loss of his storied career.