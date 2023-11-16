James closed with 28 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and four steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-110 loss to the Kings.

James logged his 108th career triple-double, bringing him into a tie for fifth-most in NBA history with Jason Kidd. James was also instrumental in mounting a rally to decrease the massive 26-point deficit they were facing, but it ultimately proved to be too steep of a hill to climb. The loss ended a three-game winning streak where the Lakers were finally gaining their sea legs, but they are still having issues in the rotation. It's difficult to provide support for James and Anthony Davis when your bench is only contributing 22 points, and it would probably be in Darvin Ham's best interest to give Rui Hachimura and Christian Wood more time so they can keep their All-Stars fresh for the fourth quarter.