James tallied 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 41 minutes in Wednesday's overtime victory versus the Thunder.

The Lakers have played three straight overtime games, which has resulted in James spending over 40 minutes on the court in three consecutive contests for the first time in four years. He has averaged 28.7 points, 8.3 boards, 10.0 dimes and 2.7 steals over that stretch and has impressively looked strong late in games. James made a clutch three-pointer late in regulation Wednesday and picked up a steal with 3.3 seconds on the clock in overtime to seal the win. The ageless veteran continues to play at an MVP-caliber level, posting per-game averages of 25.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists through 26 games.