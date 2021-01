James (ankle) recorded 26 points (8-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals during Friday's win at San Antonio.

James had been dealing with a sprained left ankle since the Dec. 22 season opener. However, he hadn't suffered significant setbacks or missed any games from it. James recorded his first triple-double of the season across a healthy 36 minutes. James' averages improved to 23.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists through six games.