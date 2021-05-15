James (ankle) will play Saturday against the Pacers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
After six games out to continue rehabbing his high ankle sprain, James will return for the Lakers' second-to-last game of the regular season. There's been no indication that he'll be on a minutes limit, but we shouldn't be surprised if James plays fewer minutes than usual.
