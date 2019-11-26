Lakers' LeBron James: Massive double-double in win

James generated 33 points (13-24 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-8 FT), 14 assists, three rebounds and a block in 35 minutes Monday against San Antonio.

An abhorrent night from the line aside, James provided another fantastic performance, supplying his 14th double-double of the season. Perhaps most impressive is that, in his second year in Los Angeles, James' set to lead the league in assists for the first time in his lengthy career. He's currently averaging 11.0 dimes per game as his partnership with Anthony Davis is going as well as anyone predicted.