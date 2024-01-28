James registered 36 points (14-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 20 rebounds and 12 assists across 48 minutes during Saturday's 145-144 double-overtime win over the Warriors.

The 20 boards were a career high for the future Hall of Famer, while the triple-double was his third of the season and the 110th of his career -- fifth on the all-time list. James has scored more than 20 points in nine of his last 10 games, averaging 25.2 points, 8.3 assists, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent (21-for-51) from beyond the arc. The Lakers keep trying to find ways to reduce the 39-year-old's workload with an eye on keeping him fresh for the playoffs, but James isn't actually showing signs of wearing down.