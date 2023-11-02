James finished Wednesday's 130-125 overtime win over the Clippers with 35 points (13-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 42 minutes.

James went just 7-for-17 in his previous game Monday versus Orlando, but he bounced back with his most efficient performance of the young season against the cross-town rival Clippers. The ageless veteran finished with a season-high point total on the strength of a campaign-best four triples, and he was plenty productive as rebounder, distributor and defender as well. James shot poorly from the charity stripe, but that was about the only weak point in a magnificent effort. Despite reports early in the campaign that the Lakers would be looking to limit James' minutes this season, the future Hall of Famer logged a campaign-high 42 minutes Wednesday and has logged at least 33 minutes in four straight contests.