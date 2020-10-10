James had 40 points (15-21 FG, 6-9 3PT, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assist and three steals in Friday's Game 5 loss to Miami.

James was locked in from the start in what was one of the better individual playoff games of his entire career. He hit 15 of his 21 attempts from the field, including six three-pointers -- a few of which came from well beyond the arc. James dueled Jimmy Butler down the stretch in the fourth quarter, but ultimately the Lakers were doomed by poor play from their bench, which combined to shot 5-of-22 from the field.