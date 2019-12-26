Lakers' LeBron James: May have aggravated injury
James played 39 minutes in the Lakers' Christmas Day loss to the Clippers, but he told ESPN's Rachel Nichols after the game he "was kneed in the groin by Patrick Beverly on an early possession" and the impact "sent (him) back to where (he) was five days ago."
James' comments are vague, but they indicate that, despite seeing as many minutes as he played in any 48-minute game this season, he played most of the contest at less than 100 percent. His status for the Lakers' next game Saturday against the Trail Blazers is uncertain as a result, but he will have several days to rest and recover. James shot just 9-of-24 from the field and 2-of-12 from behind the arc Wednesday, but he also missed a triple-double by one rebound, so there is still reason to believe he could produce at his normal level if he takes the court Saturday night.
