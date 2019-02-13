Lakers' LeBron James: Monster triple-double in loss
James poured in 28 points (8-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 16 assists, 11 rebounds, three steals and a block over 43 minutes in the Lakers' loss to the Hawks on Tuesday.
James produced his second triple-double in his last three games, though the Lakers still lost their second game in a row. In the wake of recent trade talks with the Pelicans, the Lakers seem to be in turmoil, but that hasn't stopped James from averaging 24.7 points, 12.3 assists, 11.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals over his last three games. He looks to be fully recovered from a groin injury that forced him to miss 18 games and is a threat for huge games like this on any given night.
