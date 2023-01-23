James registered 37 points (14-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 victory over Portland.

James had another impressive performance considering he's 38 years old. The star forward keeps moving closer to becoming the all-time leading scorer in The Association, as he's now just 224 points away from surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Record stats aside, James continues to play at a very high level and has been one of the most productive forwards in the Western Conference this month. He's averaging 33.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists and a combined 1.6 blocks/steals across 37.6 minutes per game in January.