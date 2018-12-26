Lakers' LeBron James: MRI returns clean, day-to-day

James (groin) had his MRI results come back clean and he's day-to-day, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James strained his groin during Tuesday's matchup against the Warriors, heading to the locker room and failing to return. He's avoided anything serious, and James should be considered questionable for Thursday's contest against the Kings. If he's sidelined, the Lakers' young core -- Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma -- are all candidates to see upticks in usage.