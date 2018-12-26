Lakers' LeBron James: MRI returns clean, day-to-day
James (groin) had his MRI results come back clean and he's day-to-day, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
James strained his groin during Tuesday's matchup against the Warriors, heading to the locker room and failing to return. He's avoided anything serious, and James should be considered questionable for Thursday's contest against the Kings. If he's sidelined, the Lakers' young core -- Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma -- are all candidates to see upticks in usage.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Injury seemingly minor•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Will not return Tuesday night•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable to return•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable to return•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: 22-point double-double in loss•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...