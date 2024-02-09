James (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Pelicans.
James continues to receive questionable tags due to a left ankle injury but has suited up in each of the Lakers' last three contests. If the superstar forward is able to play Friday, he will have extra time to recover ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Detroit.
